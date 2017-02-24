To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 24 February 2017 Announcement no.20/2017
Addendum no. 1 to Base Prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds
With reference to the release of BRFkredit's 2016 annual report BRFkredit hereby publish Addendum no. 1 to Base Prospectus dated 1. February 2017 for covered bonds and mortgage bonds.
BRFkredit's Base Prospectus and the Addendum are available for download in Danish and English on BRFkredit's home page www.brf.com.
For more information, please contact:
-- Senior director, Søren Winkler on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 30 -- Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 46 26 20 82
Yours sincerely,
BRFkredit a/s
Lars Waalen Sandberg
Executive Vice President
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617088
Addendum no. 1 to Base Prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds
With reference to the release of BRFkredit's 2016 annual report BRFkredit hereby publish Addendum no. 1 to Base Prospectus dated 1. February 2017 for covered bonds and mortgage bonds.
BRFkredit's Base Prospectus and the Addendum are available for download in Danish and English on BRFkredit's home page www.brf.com.
For more information, please contact:
-- Senior director, Søren Winkler on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 30 -- Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 46 26 20 82
Yours sincerely,
BRFkredit a/s
Lars Waalen Sandberg
Executive Vice President
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617088