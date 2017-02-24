COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (OTCQB: SCIA), a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications that works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions, today announced an increase in the Board of Directors from five to six members and that John P. Gilliam will serve as an independent Board member. He will stand for election to a full term on the Board at the Company's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Gilliam was also added to the Board's Audit Committee.

Mr. Gilliam is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Bluff Point Associates, a private equity firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Bluff Point Associates invests in growth companies within the financial services and healthcare industries.

Prior to joining Bluff Point in 2009, Mr. Gilliam served as Senior Vice President of Finance at The BISYS Group, Inc., a diversified publicly-traded financial services company. His responsibilities included controllership, mergers and acquisitions, SEC and management reporting, tax, treasury, and financial systems. His experience as a senior financial executive has provided him with a substantial background in strategic business planning, organizational restructurings, and financial statement analysis.

Mr. Gilliam received a B.B.A. degree in accounting from Ohio University and obtained his CPA license in 1978. He joined the national accounting firm of Coopers and Lybrand L.L.P. and became a business assurance partner with the firm in 1988 serving clients primarily in the banking, insurance and investment sectors.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

