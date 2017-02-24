

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada is set to release Canada consumer price inflation data for January at 8:30 am ET Friday. The inflation is forecast to rise 0.3 percent on month, following a 0.2 percent decline in December.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie fell against the euro, the greenback and the yen, it rose against the aussie.



The loonie was worth 1.3907 against the euro, 1.3104 against the greenback, 1.0059 against the aussie and 85.56 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



