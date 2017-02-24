sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 24

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Tim O' Toole, Chief Executive, has elected to allocate part of his monthly salary to acquire shares in the Company. Arrangements have been made for these shares to be purchased on his behalf in the market on a regular basis.

Purchases took place on 24 February 2017 in accordance with standing instructions as follows:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Tim O'Toole
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
-

- GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Share purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Directors' shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. 121.50p
  1. 6,509
d)Aggregated information
  1. 7,908.44
e)Date of the transaction2017-02-24
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

