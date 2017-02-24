With effect from February 28, 2017, the unit rights in Arise AB will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. The trading will continue up until and including March 14, 2017.



Instrument: Unit rights ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ARISE UR ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009663800 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 133646 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC Code: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------







With effect from February 28, 2017, the paid subscription units in Arise AB will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. The trading will continue up until and including March 27, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription units ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ARISE BTU ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009663818 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 133647 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC Code: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com