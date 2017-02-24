Nasdaq Riga decided on February 24, 2017 to suspend automatic order matching in AS "HansaMatrix" (HMX1R, ISIN code: LV0000101590) shares during the Capital Markets Day Event on March 1, 2017, taking into account the request made by the company.



Automatic order matching is going to be suspended with the start of the trading session on March 1, 2017 at 10:00 (EET).



Automatic order matching will be resumed after the publication of the Capital Markets Day Event closing announcement.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.