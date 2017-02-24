Swiss SPB TV AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end mobile TV, OTT TV and IPTV solutions, will showcase VR and 360° functionality in its innovative multi-platform product line, and new Ad Expert solution, at Mobile World Congress. It will announce new partnerships in advancing mobile video services in emerging markets.

SPB TV Rosing, an innovative platform for an immediate launch of mobile TV and OTT/IP services, is now enabled to bring full HD and VR to all types of screens. SPB TV Astra, a solution for fast, high-quality processing of linear TV and VoD streams from a single headend to any device, including mobile and tablet, now supports 360° video encoding. VR is integrated across all solutions including SPB TV CDN, video player and SPB TV Genie framework. SPB TV developed its unique 360° video delivery format with adaptive pyramid projection smoothly reallocating stream quality.

SPB TV AG will present Ad Expert a sophisticated in-stream ad detection and replacement solution for targeted and personalized TV commercials, with transparent tracking and performance analytics, that works across its product line for greater monetization potential. It now supports targeted 360° video ads delivery.

"This year, our mobile TV and multi-platform product line is empowered with VR. It delivers 360° video in high quality and without significant traffic increase, working fine even in 3G," said SPB TV CEO Kirill Filippov. "Ad Expert gives a strong and unique advantage to mobile operators and content providers worldwide," he noted.

SPB TV AG will announce a new key partnership with Channel One,Russia's national broadcaster, and National Advertisement Alliance, which controls over 80% of TV ad sales in Russia, to utilize its Ad Expert solution which allows to insert targeted ads in OTT streams.

Advancing in emerging markets, SPB TV AG will announce new key strategic partnerships, bringing new mobile TV and video services to Iran, Pakistan and Belarus, based on its fast and efficient SPB TV Rosing platform for operators, the most cost effective OTT and IPTV solution in emerging markets.

SPB TV will take part in MWC Exhibition at Hall 5, Stand 5D41.

