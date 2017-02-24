BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 23
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ()
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ()
Other (please specify): ()
(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):
Charles Stanley Group PLC
(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):
Charles Stanley & Co Ltd
Rock (Nominees) Ltd
(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):
22 February 2017
(6). Date on which issuer notified:
23 February 2017
(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Above 5%
(8). Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): Ord/GB00B7W0XJ61
Situation previous to the triggering transaction (vi):
Number of Shares: 3,445,572
Number of Voting rights (viii): 3,445,572
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (vii):
Number of shares:
DIRECT:
Number of voting rights (ix):
Direct (x):
Indirect (xi): 3,502,172
% of voting rights:
Direct:
Indirect: 5.079%
B. Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):
Type of financial instrument:
Expiration date (xiii):
Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:
% of voting rights:
C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Type of financial instrument:
Exercise Price:
Expiration date (xvii):
Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):
Number of voting rights instrument refers to:
% of voting rights (xix) (xx):
Nominal:
Delta:
Total (A + B + C):
Number of voting rights: 3,502,172
% of voting rights: 5.079%
(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):
Rock (Nominees) Ltd
Charles Stanley & Co Ltd
Charles Stanley PLC is the holding company of the above
Proxy Voting:
(10). Name of the proxy holder:
N/A
(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
N/A
(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
N/A
(13). Additional information:
N/A
(14). Contact name:
A B Powley
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
(15). Contact telephone number:
020 7743 5610
24 February 2017