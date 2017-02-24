AUSTIN, TX and SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Clarity Ventures, a leader in B2B eCommerce marketplaces with back-office integrations, today announced a partnership with Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes.

As a result of this partnership, customers who now use Clarity eCommerce™ will be able to use AvaTax™, Avalara's cloud-based solution, which automatically calculates applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Automated calculations eliminate the tedious work and complexity of managing compliance requirements.

"We're always focused on helping our clients improve business processes, especially these more complex B2B marketplaces," said Ron Halversen, vice president of sales and marketing. "Our partnership with Avalara will enable our marketplace users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations."

Avalara pioneered a cloud-based compliance platform for sales tax automation and provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms used around the world. It's a perfect fit for Clarity's eCommerce platform's capabilities and complex implementations.

Marshal Kushniruk, executive vice president of business development at Avalara said, "We recognize the value Clarity brings to its clients, and are pleased to augment their offerings with our easy and affordable compliance solution. In today's digital world it just doesn't make sense to manually manage sales tax, and we're convinced all sales and use tax will be automated in the coming years."

About Clarity Ventures, Inc.

For more than 10 years, servicing startups to Fortune 500s, Clarity Ventures, Inc. has been creating waves in the web design and development, eCommerce, integration and business software community. With eight consecutive years of more than 50 percent growth year-over-year, Clarity is on track to become the next "Who's Who" in the web design and development sector. Its eCommerce and integration platforms are used in marketplaces of over 50 million SKUs and hundreds of storefronts, integrated with hundreds of back-office applications.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara's Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara's venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara's headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; São Paulo, Brazil; and Pune, India. More information at www.avalara.com

Sheri Renner

Director of Corporate Communications

sheri.renner@avalara.com



