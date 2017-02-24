SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Two lucky Club Sycuan members hit the jackpot this week with $46,330 and $40,046 in winnings. Both jackpots were won on the Eagle Bucks dollar slot machine at Sycuan Casino.

"Things are quickly heating up at Sycuan Casino," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino. "Just in the past week we've had several guests win massive jackpots. With some exciting promotions on the horizon, we're sure to have many more."

About Sycuan Casino

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 33 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Surf & Turf buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.