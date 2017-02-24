ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- RapidFire Tools Inc., the developer of Network Detective, the leading line of non-invasive network assessment tools, has named Portland Europe as its primary distributor to the Benelux marketplace. The move, part of RapidFire Tools' ongoing global expansion strategy, enables Portland Europe's network of more than 6,000 solution providers to dramatically accelerate profit margins through network and security assessments that quickly identify network vulnerabilities.

RapidFire Tools selected Portland Europe for its specialization in the managed services market. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Portland Europe maintains relationships with several other major vendors in the managed services providers (MSPs) market in the region, including RapidFire Tools business partners ConnectWise, GFI, and Datto.

RapidFire Tools' Network Detective line of IT assessment tools allow MSPs to conduct regular, automated scans of end-users' networks, producing detailed reports on activities and patterns that could indicate a breach. A more holistic approach to network security than remote monitoring or antivirus, network assessments can be leveraged by MSPs to increase business and secure new customers. MSPs can utilize network assessments to open a dialog with potential customers, creating opportunities to assess system scope, while identifying areas that the potential customer's previous IT providers may have overlooked. Assessment tools offer a range of additional benefits, enabling MSPs to customize and schedule ongoing assessments that result in incremental revenues, while mitigating risks for their customers. Such assessments provide opportunities for MSPs to enhance their client relationships.

Portland Europe has won accolades for its support of managed service providers across Benelux, including the 2015 Specialized Distributor of the Year Award from Channelweb. The distributor was also nominated for Best Dutch Distributor of the Year 2016, presented by Dutch-IT channel, one of the region's major IT news media.

RapidFire Tools has progressively increased its distribution partnerships throughout Europe, including relationships with distributors Prianto in the UK; Acmeo GmbH & Co. in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; Achab in Italy; and Upstream in Scandinavia.

"Network assessments serve a unique niche in the security marketplace, offering ample ways for MSPs to profit from its reporting capabilities. Our tools document a roster of network anomalies, ranging from outdated software installations, to unauthorized users who still maintain access to areas of the network, to noting which mobile devices have -- or have not -- logged onto the network within a certain range of time," said Mike Mittel, CEO of RapidFire Tools. "This is invaluable knowledge that can help MSPs build trust with existing customers, minimize the risks of network compromise, and capture new customers. Europe represents a greenfield of opportunity for us to educate MSPs on the advantages of this proactive regimen."

"RapidFire Tools' robust set of network assessment modules are a great complement to our portfolio of IT security and management solutions," said George van Brugge, founder and CEO of Portland Europe. "Any time one of our MSPs suggests a security compliance program based on top-flight solutions like ConnectWise or Datto, it opens an opportunity to add a network assessment component to that sale, increasing MSP revenues and allowing them to better mitigate risks for their end-customers."

About RapidFire Tools and Network Detective

RapidFire Tools Inc. is the developer of the Network Detective series, an award-winning portfolio of non-invasive IT assessment tools used by thousands of service providers around the world, including the Network, Security, MS Exchange, HIPAA Compliance, PCI Compliance, and SQL Server modules. The tools allow MSPs to discover issues and generate custom-branded analysis reports on network performance, which can be leveraged for client presentations and internal service documentation. These reports proactively identify questionable network activity that could lead to a breach or failure. The Network Detective assessment and compliance modules automatically acquire a vast amount of network data -- including assets, users, configurations, and vulnerabilities - all without installing any software, probes, or agents. RapidFire Tools was founded in 2010 by entrepreneur and former MSP Michael Mittel to help IT service providers capture new business, expand their practice areas, and mitigate risks for their end-customers. The company, its solutions, and its extensive MSP training efforts have won a roster of awards including Best Revenue Generator, Best Solution, and Best Education from channel and managed service provider associations and media across the country.

