ARSENAL HOLDINGS PLC - Half-year Report

Arsenal Holdings plc

Results for the six months ended 30 November 2016

ARSENAL ANNOUNCE HALF YEAR RESULTS

Turnover from football increased to £191.1 million (2015 - £158.0 million) with growth in broadcasting distributions at the start of a new three year revenue cycle for the Premier League and an increased share of UEFA Champions League market pool.

The Club invested strongly in its playing squad. Higher player wages were the single largest contributory factor in the Club's increased operating costs whilst, in terms of transfers, the Club invested at record levels, adding £110.5 million to the cost of player registrations.

Amortisation charge on player registrations increased to £36.0 million (2015 - £29.2 million) as a result of the transfers in.

Profits on sale of players amounted to £6.3 million (2015 - £0.3 million).

The Group has no short-term debt and its cash reserves, excluding the balances designated as debt service reserves, amounted to £100.5 million (2015 - £135.9 million).

The main cash outflow in the period was £86.6 million in respect of player transfers and this represents a record level of transfer expenditure for the Club.

Activity in the Group's property business was minimal with profits amounting to £0.3 million (2015 - £1.8 million).

The Group recorded an overall profit before tax of £12.6 million (2015 - loss of £6.2 million).

Overall result for the year expected to be fully compliant with all of the requirements of both the Premier League and UEFA financial regulatory regimes.

Commenting on the results for the six months, the Club's Chairman, Sir Chips Keswick, said:

"The financial results for the first half of the year are robust. As expected increased Premier League broadcasting revenues have had a direct impact on player costs both in terms of transfer prices and player wage demands. Whilst these are the market forces that have contributed directly over time to the success of the Premier League I would sound a note of caution in light of the very material contractual commitments to future wages that clubs are taking on.

We have invested in our own playing squad at record levels. It has also been exciting to see more young players emerge from our Academy.

We are very focused on producing a positive and exciting closing run and with the support of our fans I believe together we can achieve a successful and memorable end to the season."

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

We are looking forward to another exciting finish to the season.

The Premier League season has been intensely competitive across the top six positions. At the time of writing, we sit in fourth place in the league and, with thirteen games remaining, there is everything to play for. We have progressed to the Sixth Round of the Emirates FA Cup and will compete to bring home silverware in this competition for the third time in four years and what would be a record-breaking thirteenth FA Cup trophy.

Everyone, including Arsene, our players, board and staff share our fans' disappointment at our first leg result against Bayern Munich but we will approach the second leg with professionalism and a desire to reclaim pride. Unity has always been one of Arsenal's strengths as a club. We are very focused on producing a positive and exciting closing run and with the support of our fans I believe together we can achieve a successful and memorable end to the season.

The financial results for the first half of the year are robust with the Group turning in a pre-tax profit of £12.6 million compared to a loss of £6.2 million in the same period last year. The main reason for this improvement is the start of the latest three year cycle of Premier League broadcasting revenues and more details can be found in the Financial Review section below.

As expected increased Premier League broadcasting revenues have had a direct impact on player costs both in terms of transfer prices and player wage demands. Whilst these are the market forces that have contributed directly over time to the success of the Premier League I would sound a note of caution in light of the very material contractual commitments to future wages that clubs are taking on.

We have invested strongly in our own playing squad.

Higher player wages are, once again, the single largest contributory factor in the Club's increased operating costs. Furthermore, in terms of transfers, we have invested at record levels, adding £110.5 million to the cost of player registrations. As well as bringing Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez to the Club we have continued to invest in the retention of key players. Francis Coquelin, Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud have signed new contracts whilst we have also taken up the options to extend the contracts of Club captain Per Mertesacker and Santi Cazorla. Further work is required in the area of contract renewals and we will continue to invest rationally in our squad retention as we move forward.

It has also been exciting to see more young players emerge from our Academy. Alex Iwobi has continued to flourish whilst Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Jeff Reine-Adelaide have made valuable contributions in recent weeks.

The increased strength in depth we have across the squad has been a positive feature so far this season and will be of increasing importance as fixtures congest in the closing months of the campaign.

As I have previously mentioned, we have been working hard to ensure our training facilities are amongst the best available anywhere in the game. The extensive redevelopment of our Hale End Academy is almost completed. Work at our London Colney training centre is also progressing well and an impressive new Player Performance Centre building will come into full use this spring.

On the commercial front, new partnerships have recently been signed with Octopus Energy and MTN Nigeria and interest remains high from other prospective partners. The plans for our 2017 summer tour are well advanced with pre-season games in Australia and China already confirmed. Our retail business also continues to develop well with significant growth in our online operation and ever increasing numbers of supporters enjoying the stadium tour.

As always, our contribution to the community here in Islington and further afield remains extremely important to us. Following the very successful Legends' Match at Emirates Stadium in September, The Arsenal Foundation donated £1 million to build football pitches for children in London, Jordan and Somalia. In addition, the manager, players, staff and supporters showed their generosity through our dedicated charitable match-day in December, raising a record £250,000. We are very grateful for everyone's contribution.

Financial Review

The financial results for the six months ended 30 November 2016 show continued growth in the Group's football revenues, mainly as a consequence of the start of the new Premier League broadcasting cycle, with an overall pre-tax profit for the period of £12.6 million (2015 - loss of £6.2 million).

During the summer the Club made significant investments in new players with £110.5 million added to the cost of player registrations. Cash payments relating to these and certain past transfers were £86.6 million and, as a result, the Group's cash and bank balance was significantly lower at £123.7 million, compared with £226.5 million at the start of the period. Certain elements of the transfer fees payable are deferred and payable in instalments with an amount of £64.6 million still to pay of which £42.0 million is payable within the next twelve months.

2016 2015 £m £m Turnover Football 191.1 158.1 Property development 0.8 2.1 Total turnover 191.9 160.2 Operating profits* Football* 54.2 33.0 Property development 0.2 1.6 Total operating profit* 54.4 34.6 Player trading (27.6) (27.5) Depreciation and amortisation of goodwill (7.5) (7.2) Joint venture 0.2 0.5 Net finance charges (6.9) (6.6) Profit / (Loss) before tax 12.6 (6.2)

*= operating profits before depreciation and player trading costs

The total turnover from football was a little more than 20% higher at £191.1 million compared with £158.1 million for the same period last year.

Broadcasting accounted for £25.0 million of the increase with the primary driver being the increased value of the Premier League contracts. Champions League broadcasting revenues were also ahead as a result of our increased share of Market Pool (30% share as Premier League runners up 2015/16) and a favourable weaker sterling exchange rate in converting the UEFA distributions which are made in Euro. Broadcasting contributed 45% of our Football revenues for the period.

There were three more home games compared to the prior period (one Premier League and two EFL Cup) and this meant match day revenue was higher at £45.8 million (2015 - £41.2 million). Match day revenue remains weighted to the second half of the financial year and at 30 November we had played 12 (2015 - 9) of the 26 home fixtures we are so far certain of playing for the full season.

Commercial and retail revenues were up some 5% on the prior period to £57.9 million which is a positive result given that our two main partnerships, with Emirates and Puma, are steady in mid-term. During the period we launched an extensive upgrade of our on-line store and the improved revenues derived from this are promising at an early stage.

The start of a new broadcasting cycle has, once again, signalled a strong upward pressure on our player costs and it follows that our operating costs for football were increased by £11.2 million. The main component of this increase was payroll with the new players signed in the summer adding to the impact of certain contract extensions within the squad. It will take some time, as player contracts fall for renewal, for the wage bill to be fully recalibrated against market rates which are informed by the increased broadcasting revenues available to Premier League clubs and so we must expect further increases in this area. There were also increased costs associated with our commercial activities and a one-off charge of £1.0 million associated with the planned withdrawal from an operational property site.

The overall impact of these changes is that half year operating profits from football have increased significantly to £54.2 million (2015 - £33.0 million).

There was limited activity in the Group's property business, with the only transaction of note being the sale of one apartment from our small portfolio of Highbury Square in-fill properties; the remaining 3 units are not currently available for sale. The operating profit from property was £0.2 million (2015 - £1.6 million).

Whilst the overall result was effectively unchanged - a loss of £27.6 million (2015 - loss of £27.5 million) - the two main components of player trading did show some variation. The investment in the squad over the summer meant that the amortisation component was further increased to £36.0 million (2015 - £29.2 million). However, this was offset by a higher profit on player transfers at £6.3 million, mainly from the sales of Serge Gnabry and Isaac Hayden, against only £0.3 million in the same period last year. For a second year running there were no major sales in the summer window and the Club retained all of its key players going into the current campaign.

Net finance costs for the period were £6.9 million (2015 - £6.6 million) with an underlying fall as we pay off our fixed rate stadium finance bonds offset by lower interest rates available on our cash balances and a negative change in the market value of the interest rate swap.

The increased revenues and operating profit from football mean that the overall outcome for this half year is a profit before tax of £12.6 million (2015 - loss of £6.2 million). The tax charge for the period is £2.4 million.

The Group has maintained a healthy cash position with balances as at 30 November 2016 of £123.7 million (2015 - £159.4 million), inclusive of debt service reserves, which are not available for football purposes, of £23.3 million (2015 - £23.5 million).

As referenced above the main cash outflow in the period was £86.6 million in respect of player transfers and this represents a record level of transfer expenditure for the Club. In addition we paid £14.5 million in respect of additions to fixed assets. This level of capital expenditure remains comparatively high and reflects the important development projects now nearing completion at the London Colney and Hale End training grounds.

The Group enters into a number of transactions, relating mainly to its participation in European competition (UEFA Champions League distributions are paid in €) and player transfers, which create exposure to movements or volatility in foreign exchange, including €. The Group monitors this foreign exchange exposure on a continuous basis and will usually hedge any significant exposure in its currency receivables and payables.

Summary

The after tax result for the period is a profit of £10.3 million (2015 - loss of £3.4 million).

As always, the actual outcome for the second half will be strongly influenced by the extent of progress in the knock-out competitions, the level of live TV coverage for Premier League games and final League position. The overall result for the year will be compliant with all of the requirements of both the Premier League and UEFA financial regulatory regimes.

In closing I should thank everyone for their support so far this season. Our fans have been first class at every game, home and away. It looks like the closing months of the 2016/17 campaign will be very competitive when we all, as supporters, can really back the team and make a difference.



Sir Chips Keswick

Chairman

24 February 2017





Arsenal Holdings Plc

Consolidated profit and loss account

For the six months ended 30 November 2016



Six months to30 Year ended November 31May Sixmonthsto30November2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Operations excluding player Player trading trading Total Total Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Turnover of the Group including its share of joint ventures 191,290 2,094 193,384 161,627 356,548 Share of turnover of joint ventures (1,493) - (1,493) (1,454) (3,009) ________ ________ _______ ________ ________ Group turnover 5 189,797 2,094 191,891 160,173 353,539 Operating expenses - other (142,934) - (142,934) (131,300) (281,093) - amortisation of player registrations - (35,974) (35,974) (29,231) (59,257) Total operating expenses (142,934) (35,974) (178,908) (160,531) (340,350) ________ ________ _______ ________ ________ Operating profit/(loss) 46,863 (33,880) 12,983 (358) 13,189 Share of operating profit of joint venture 236 - 236 451 1,004 Profit on disposal of player registrations - 6,260 6,260 309 2,047 ________ ________ _______ ________ ________ Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before net finance charges 47,099 (27,620) 19,479 (402) 16,240 ________ ________ Net finance charges (6,853) (6,565) (13,373) ________ ________ ________ Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 12,626 (6,163) 2,867 Taxation (2,364) 2,770 (1,218) ________ ________ ________ Profit/(loss) after taxation retained for the financial period 10,262 (3,393) 1,649 ________ ________ ________ Earnings per share 6 £164.94 (£54.53) £26.50 ________ ________ ________

All trading resulted from continuing operations.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.



Arsenal Holdings PLC

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 November 2016



Sixmonthsto30November Yearended 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 10,262 (3,393) 1,649 Gains on cash flow hedges - 612 1,092 Exchange differences 28 2 9 _______ _______ _______ Total comprehensive income/(loss) 10,290 (2,779) 2,750 _______ _______ _______



Arsenal Holdings Plc

Consolidated balance sheet

At 30 November 2016

Notes 30November 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Goodwill 458 874 666 Tangible assets 428,271 421,808 421,059 Intangible assets 7 220,169 160,792 146,005 Investment in joint venture 5,166 4,535 4,977 ________ ________ ________ 654,064 588,009 572,707 ________ ________ ________ Current assets Stock - Development properties 11,309 11,003 11,148 Stock - Retail merchandise 4,157 4,206 4,834 Debtors - Due within one year 74,115 52,509 57,961 Debtors - Due after one year 2,420 5,657 4,404 Cash and cash equivalents 8 123,734 159,431 226,459 ________ ________ ________ 215,735 232,806 304,806 Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year (239,329) (205,917) (239,945) ________ ________ ________ Net current (liabilities)/assets (23,594) 26,889 64,861 ________ ________ ________ Total assets less current liabilities 630,470 614,898 637,568 Creditors: Amounts falling due after more than one year (246,166) (248,456) (265,460) Provisions for liabilities (45,953) (43,910) (44,047) ________ ________ ________ Net assets 338,351 322,532 328,061 ________ ________ ________ Capital and reserves Called up share capital 62 62 62 Share premium 29,997 29,997 29,997 Merger reserve 26,699 26,699 26,699 Hedging reserve - (481) - Profit and loss account 281,593 266,255 271,303 ________ ________ ________ Shareholders' funds 338,351 322,532 328,061 ________ ________ ________

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated balance sheet.



Arsenal Holdings PLC

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 November 2016

Share Share Merger Hedging Profit Capital Premium Reserve Reserve And Loss Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 1 June 2015 62 29,997 26,699 (1.092) 269,645 325,311 Total comprehensive income for year ended 31 May 2016 - - - 1,092 1,658 2,750 ________ ________ ________ _______ ________ ________ At 31 May 2016 62 29,997 26,699 - 271,303 328,061 Total comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 November 2016 - - - - 10,290 10,290 _______ _______ _______ _______ ________ ________ As at 30 November 2016 62 29,997 26,699 - 281,593 338,351 ________ ________ ________ ________ ________ ________



Arsenal Holdings Plc

Consolidated cash flow statement

For the six months ended 30 November 2016

Sixmonthsto30November Yearended 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 13,579 (1,052) 93,841 Taxation (1,729) (4,823) (8,331) Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 338 401 746 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 15 681 748 Purchase of fixed assets (14,535) (10,479) (14,232) Player registrations (see note below) (86,604) (39,401) (54,190) ________ ________ ________ Net cash flow from investing activities (100,786) (48,798) (66,928) ________ ________ ________ Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (5,705) (6,395) (12,622) Repayment of debt (8,084) (7,668) (7,668) ________ ________ ________ Net cash flow from financing activities (13,789) (14,063) (20,290) ________ ________ ________ Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (102,725) (68,736) (1,708) Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 226,459 228,167 228,167 ________ ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at close of period 123,734 159,431 226,459 ________ ________ ________ Note: Gross cash flows - player registrations Payments for purchase of players (90,602) (47,287) (66,833) Receipts from sale of players 3,998 7,886 12,643 ________ ________ ________ (86,604) (39,401) (54,190) ________ ________ ________



Arsenal Holdings Plc

Notes to the cash flow statement

Sixmonthsto30November Yearended 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 a)Reconciliation of operating result to net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities Operating profit/(loss) 12,983 (358) 13,189 (Profit)/loss on disposal of tangible fixed assets (8) (7) (72) Amortisation of goodwill 208 208 416 Depreciation (net of grant amortisation) 7,270 7,032 14,258 Amortisation of player registrations 35,974 29,231 59,257 ________ ________ ________ Operating cash flow before working capital 56,427 36,106 87,048 Decrease/(increase) in stock 516 (938) (1,711) (Increase)/decrease in debtors (12,066) 16,915 9,707 (Decrease) /increase in creditors (31,298) (53,135) (1,203) ________ ________ ________ Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 13,579 (1,052) 93,841 ________ ________ ________

b)Analysis of changes in net debt

At1June At30November 2016 Non cash

changes Cash flows 2016 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash at bank and in hand 117,622 - (66,069) 51,553 Cash equivalents 108,837 - (36,656) 72,181 _______ _______ _______ _______ 226,459 - (102,725) 123,734 Debt due within one year (bonds) (7,557) (8,533) 8,084 (8,006) Debt due after more than one year (bonds) (186,441) 8,267 - (178,174) Derivative financial instruments (24,411) (598) - (25,009) Debt due after more than one year (debenture subscriptions) (14,197) (201) - (14,398) _______ _______ _______ _______ Net debt (6,147) (1,065) (94,641) (101,853) _______ _______ _______ _______

Non cash changes represent £266,000 in respect of the amortisation of costs of raising finance, £201,000 in respect of rolled up, unpaid debenture interest and £598,000 in respect of the change in fair value of the Group's interest rate swaps.



Arsenal Holdings Plc

Notes to the interim accounts

30 November 2016

1Basis of preparation of Group financial statements

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the half year ended 30 November 2016 have been prepared in accordance with NEX Growth Market Rules for Issuers and therefore do not include all of the notes and disclosures that would otherwise be required in a full set of financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the 2015/16 Annual Report. The accounting policies applied in the preparation of the interim financial statements are consistent with financial statements for the full year ended 31 May 2016.

The financial information for the full year ended 31 May 2016 is extracted from the financial statements for that year. A copy of the statutory accounts has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain any statement under section 498(2) and (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The Group has two classes of business - the principal activity of operating a professional football club and property development.

2Going concern

The Board has undertaken a full and thorough review of the Group's forecasts and associated risks and sensitivities. The extent of this review reflects the current economic climate as well as the specific financial circumstances of the Group. The status of the Group's financing arrangements is summarised in the Chairman's Statement. The directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and the financial statements continue to be prepared on the going concern basis.

3Significant accounting policies

Income recognition

Gate and other match day revenue is recognised over the period of the football season as games are played and events are staged. Sponsorship and similar commercial income is recognised over the duration of the respective contracts. The fixed element of broadcasting revenues is recognised over the duration of the financial year whilst facility fees for live coverage or highlights are taken when earned at the point of broadcast. Merit awards are accounted for only when known at the end of the financial period. UEFA pool distributions relating to participation in the Champions League are spread over the matches played in the competition whilst distributions relating to match performance are taken when earned; these distributions are classified as broadcasting revenues. Fees receivable in respect of the loan of players are included in turnover over the period of the loan. Income from the sale of development properties is recognised on legal completion of the relevant sale contract.

Player registrations

The costs associated with acquiring players' registrations or extending their contracts, including agents' fees, are capitalised and amortised, in equal instalments, over the period of the respective players' contracts. Where a contract life is renegotiated the unamortised costs, together with the new costs relating to the contract extension, are amortised over the term of the new contract. Where the acquisition of a player registration involves a non-cash consideration, such as an exchange for another player registration, the transaction is accounted for using an estimate of market value for the non-cash consideration. Under the conditions of certain transfer agreements or contract renegotiations, further fees will be payable in the event of the players concerned making a certain number of First Team appearances or on the occurrence of certain other specified future events. Liabilities in respect of these additional fees are accounted for, as provisions, when it becomes probable that the number of appearances will be achieved or the specified future events will occur. The additional costs are capitalised and amortised as set out above.

4Segmental analysis

Class of business Football Sixmonthsto30November Yearended 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Turnover 191,116 158,041 350,623 _______ _______ _______ Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 12,319 (7,914) 883 _______ _______ _______ Segment net assets 284,552 269,510 274,572 _______ _______ _______

Class of business Property development Sixmonthsto30November Yearended 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Turnover 775 2,132 2,916 _______ _______ _______ Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 307 1,751 1,984 _______ _______ _______ Segment net assets 53,799 53,022 53,489 _______ _______ _______

Class of business Group Sixmonthsto30November Yearended 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Turnover 191,891 160,173 353,539 _______ _______ _______ Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 12,626 (6,163) 2,867 _______ _______ _______ Net assets 338,351 322,532 328,061 _______ _______ _______

5Turnover

Sixmonthsto30November Yearended 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Gate and other match day revenues 45,806 41,207 99,907 Player trading 2,094 1,452 3,230 Broadcasting 85,269 60,293 140,579 Retail and licensing income 14,521 14,164 24,626 Commercial 43,426 40,925 82,281 Property development 775 2,132 2,916 _______ _______ _______ 191,891 160,173 353,539 _______ _______ _______

6Earnings per share

The calculation of earnings per share is based on the profit for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue being 62,217 (period to 30 November 2015 - 62,217 shares and year to 31 May 2016 - 62,217 shares).

7Intangible fixed assets

£'000

Unaudited Cost of player registrations At 1 June 2016 344,037 Additions 110,513 Disposals (24,953) _______ At 30 November 2016 429,597 _______ Amortisation of player registrations At 1 June 2016 198,032 Charge for the period 35,974 Disposals (24,578) _______ At 30 November 2016 209,428 _______ Net book amount At 30 November 2016 220,169 _______ At 31 May 2016 146,005 _______

8Cash at bank and in hand

30November 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Debt service reserve accounts 23,275 23,498 35,355 Other accounts 100,459 135,933 191,104 _______ _______ _______ 123,734 159,431 226,459 _______ _______ _______

The Group is required under the terms of its fixed and floating rate bonds to maintain specified amounts on bank deposit as security against future payments of interest and principal. Accordingly the use of these debt service reserve accounts is restricted to that purpose.

The Group uses short-term bank treasury deposits (cash equivalents) as a means of maximising the interest earned on its cash balances.

30November 31May 2016 2015 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash at bank and in hand 51,553 75,292 117,622 Cash equivalents 72,181 84,139 108,837 _______ _______ _______ 123,734 159,431 226,459 _______ _______ _______

9Additional information

These interim results have been reviewed by the Group's auditors, Deloitte LLP, who have issued a review report on the results.