

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) said that it has acquired Inderal XL from Cranford Pharmaceuticals LLC and InnoPran XL from Holmdel Pharmaceuticals LP.



The acquired assets include the NDA and trademark for InnoPran XL® including a license to an Orange Book listed patent, and a distribution license and trademark for Inderal XL as well as finished goods inventory of both products.



Inderal XL and InnoPran XL are currently available in 80mg and 120mg sustained release capsules and are indicated for hypertension. Inderal XL and InnoPran XL generated combined sales of $23.3 million in calendar year 2016, according to IMS Health. The acquisitions were funded through a combination of cash and debt.



ANI has immediately begun selling both Inderal XL 80mg and 120mg sustained release capsules as well as InnoPran XL 80mg and 120mg sustained release capsules under their current labels. ANI will transition both products to the ANI label at a future date.



