Natural Gas Storage Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Volume Forecasts (MCM) by Type of Storage (Above Ground Storage and Underground Storage Facilities) by Technology (LNG Tankers, Salt Caverns, Aquifers, Depleted Oil and Gas Reservoirs & Rock Caverns) by Countries (United States, Canada, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Iran, Argentina)

The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global natural gas storage market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate volumes of 406,682 MCM in 2017.

TheNatural Gas Storage Market Report 2017-2027responds to your need for definitive market data:

In this brand new report you find 133 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 195 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global natural gas storage market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• How is the natural gas storage market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining natural gas storage market dynamics?

• How will each natural gas storage submarket by type of storage grow over the forecast period - see Volume Forecasts (MCM) for

- Above Ground Storage

- Underground Storage Facilities

• Which individual natural gas technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

- LNG Tankers

- Salt Caverns

- Aquifers

- Depleted Oil and Gas Reservoirs & Rock Caverns

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional natural gas storage markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national natural gas storage market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

- United States

- Canada

- Russia

- Ukraine

- Germany

- Italy

- China

- Japan

- Iran

- Argentina

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- Cardinal Gas Storage Partners LLC

- Centrica Storage Ltd.

- Chiyoda Corporation

- Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc.

- Engie S.A.

- Gazprom

- NAFTA A.S

- Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC

- Spectra Energy Corporation

- TransCanada Corporation

• PESTLE analysis of the major strengths and weaknesses of the natural gas storage market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced.

• An exclusive interview with a leading natural gas storage company.

- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), India

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the natural gas storage market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44-(0)20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1801/Natural-Gas-Storage-Market-Report-2017-2027

