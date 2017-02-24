QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Quebec), will announce funding for the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Monday. Minister Duclos will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE: Monday, February 27, 2017 TIME: 10:30 a.m. PLACE: Hotel de ville de Quebec Reception Hall 2 Des Jardins Street Quebec City, Quebec
