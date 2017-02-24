SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing the Canadian Cannabis Task Force's recommendations for addressing impaired driving, and Cannabix Technologies' (OTC PINK: BLOZF) position in the emerging cannabis breathalyzer market.

Canada has become the epicenter of the cannabis industry with the country-wide legalization of medical and soon-to-be recreational marijuana. Justin Trudeau's liberal government may be the driver behind these drug laws, but the drug's legalization has been carefully planned from start to finish.

In December, the Canadian Cannabis Task Force issued its final report that contains more than 80 recommendations for the government to consider when legalizing recreational marijuana. Section 4.5 of the final report describes the controversy surrounding marijuana-impaired driving and the public safety risks. In addition to discussing these risks, the report made several recommendations for addressing the key issue before legalizing the drug.

In particular, the fifth recommendation issued by the task force reads:

"Support the development of an appropriate roadside drug screening device for detecting THC levels and invest in these tools."

Cannabix Technologies is developing a marijuana breathalyzer in conjunction with the Yost Research Group at the University of Florida that leverages mass spectrometry technologies for accurate detection of THC. The company holds an exclusive worldwide license of the University of Florida U.S. Patent 8,237,118 in the area of breath analysis of controlled substances, while leveraging a unique approach to detecting THC in breath samples. The technology is powered by high-field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS), which is capable of identifying THC in ultra-low ranges using highly sensitive equipment. Over the past few quarters, Cannabix has significantly reduced the size of its technology so that it can be eventually used by law enforcement to identify impaired drivers at roadside.

Since introducing its second beta version in late-2016, the company announced that it has significantly improved reliability, reduced the size, and made the design more rugged. The team plans to begin pre-trial live subject testing in March, which represents an important precursor to further testing and development. Data from live subjects will provide valuable information to regulatory bodies.

