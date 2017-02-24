Lassila & Tikanoja plc Stock exchange release 24 February 2016 4.00 pm







Lassila & Tikanoja's online Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2016 has been published



Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report for 2016 has been published at www.lassila-tikanoja.fi/annualreport2016. The online annual report includes the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' report and the Auditors' report as well as Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for the year 2016. In addition, the online annual report provides a business review and a corporate responsibility report. The Annual Report has been published in Finnish and in English.



Pdf versions of the Annual Report, Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this stock exchange release.



A printed Annual Review will be published in week 11. Requests for printed copies can be submitted by email to ir@lassila-tikanoja.fi.







For additional information, please contact Timo Leinonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 793 073.



Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is transforming the consumer society into an efficient recycling society. In co-operation with our customers we are reducing waste volumes, extending the useful lives of properties, recovering materials and decreasing the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers to focus on their core business and to save the environment. Together, we create well-being and jobs. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,000 persons. Net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 661.8 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



