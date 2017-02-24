Ossur Hf: Össur - Share options granted

Announcement from Össur hf. No. 15/2017

Reykjavík, 24 February 2017





Today, Össur hf. has granted 300,000 share options; 225,000 to Mr. Sveinn Sölvason, CFO and 75,000 to middle management.

The exercise price is DKK 24.99, i.e. the Company's average share price on NASDAQ Copenhagen 20 trading days prior to the grant date. First exercise date is 24 February 2020.

Previously 225,000 share options had been granted to Mr. Sveinn Sölvason and he holds 25,000 shares in Össur.

The share options were granted in accordance with the Company's share option scheme implemented on 27 May 2015. Further details on the share option scheme, including the key terms and conditions, can be found in the Company's announcement No. 24/2015 published on 27 May 2015.

About Össur Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports and prosthetic limbs. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com (http://www.ossur.com/)

