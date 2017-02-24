DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - SCRUM ALLIANCE ® , the largest, most established and influential professional membership organization and certifying body in the Agile community, recently announced Lisa Hershman will serve as interim CEO.

"Lisa has been an invaluable member of the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors over the last few years, bringing unique perspective and passion to our efforts to transform the world of work," said Eugene Bounds, incoming Chair of the Board. "Lisa's extensive experience in the business world and her commitment to the organization and the growth of Agile and Scrum made her the perfect candidate to serve as interim CEO."

Hershman is the founder of The DeNovo Group, a global consulting, training, and research firm focused on leadership and innovation through process management and redesign. She is an internationally acclaimed author, lecturer, and seasoned business professional who regularly presents to global audiences, drawing upon her experiences with a client list that includes household names such as BMW, Pfizer, PepsiCo, and State Farm Insurance.

Hershman joined the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors in 2015 and will step away from her newly elected position as Board Chair to support Scrum Alliance as interim CEO.

"The entire Board acknowledges the many exciting challenges we have successfully faced under Manny Gonzalez's leadership," Bounds said. "Today, recognizing that the Scrum Alliance has progressed to an exciting new period of growth amidst an expanding global awareness of the power of Agile, the Board is evaluating options to lead us forward through this next phase of change and transformation."

"We're grateful for all that Manny did to expand and strengthen Scrum Alliance and create new opportunities for its trainers and coaches, certificants and members during his tenure," Hershman said. "I look forward to continuing those efforts with a focus on helping our community take Agile principles and the Scrum framework into the broader business world.

"There is so much potential for Agile and Scrum to help companies across the business spectrum improve operations, deliver better results for customers, and strengthen employee satisfaction, and I'm excited to play a part in driving that transformation," she said.

