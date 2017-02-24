DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Scrum Alliance, the largest, most established and influential professional membership organization and certifying body in the Agile community, recently announced its 2017 Board of Directors.

Scrum Alliance Interim CEO Lisa Hershman said, "We have several new products and exciting opportunities for engagement coming in 2017. I am confident that this new board will help guide us in developing and delivering these products and services to our members in the coming year. I look forward to working with this group of exceptional professionals to help Scrum Alliance continue to transform the world of work."

The 2017 Scrum Alliance Board of Directors includes: Eugene Bounds (Chair), Pete Deemer (Vice Chair), Pete Behrens (Secretary), John Doyle (Treasurer), Rafael Sabbagh, Eric Engelmann, Dennis McCuistion, Zuzana Sochova, and Deborah Nugent.

Board Chair Gene Bounds said, "Scrum practitioners around the world are changing the world of work, and Scrum Alliance plays a vital role in training, certification, and supporting the work of the Agile community. It is an honor to work with the team of dedicated professionals on the board and staff as we support the community and spread the power of Scrum to a rapidly growing audience in business and academia."

New Board Member Zuzana Sochova said, "I am excited to have been chosen to serve as a member of Scrum Alliance's Board of Directors. I would like to thank this wonderful community for putting their faith and trust in me. I believe we can work together to continue to strengthen the value for Scrum Alliance community members in the future, and I look forward to helping do just that. Thank you for selecting me for this honor."

About Scrum Alliance

Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance ® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 certified practitioners worldwide. Its vision is to "Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and sustainable. For more information, please visit scrumalliance.org.

Connect with us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/ScrumAlliance

https://www.facebook.com/scrumalliance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scrum-alliance

https://plus.google.com/+scrumalliance/posts

https://www.youtube.com/user/scrumalliance

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Leigh

Public Relations & Communications Director

720-443-7314

hleigh@scrumalliance.org