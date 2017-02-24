Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), is presenting a live Connected Experience at Mobile World Congress, the world's largest and most important event on mobile technologies, taking place in Barcelona, Spain February 27 to March 2. Located in Hall 5, Stand 5E61, Telit is showcasing a wide array of demonstrations designed to highlight the power of Telit IoT technology to create business value. The set of real-world inspired demos is executed with advanced technologies and collaboration from a stellar ecosystem of top-tier partners.

"Telit is one of very few IoT providers broadly positioned across the IoT ecosystem," says Alon Segal, Telit CTO. "The Connected Experience demos showcase how we accelerate businesses transformation and improvement applying Telit IoT Know How to help customers create real business impact and value employing our products and services."

Technology at work demos

The Connected Experience will be demonstrated live using an interactive app, developed in cooperation with partner, Tech Mahindra and running on Telit's deviceWISE IoT Platform.

Using the app, which will also be displayed on large touch-screen displays, powered by the Telit HE922-3GR module, visitors will be able to:

Track Telit personnel by request and view their exact current location in the two-story booth, demonstrating the application of Bluetooth beacon triangulation based on Telit BlueMod +S42 modules.

Access real-time remote monitoring and position location from devices connected with various short-range Telit module technologies, including ultra-low power Wi-Fi from the recent acquisition of GainSpan.

Review asset management and compliance reporting. See how the resources in the Telit IoT Portal and other Telit products combine to make it easy and convenient to track and monitor mundane objects in any environment choosing from a broad spectrum of wireless technologies supported exemplified in the expanded xE866 family.

Experience a smart city demo, developed in cooperation with Libelium, featuring Plug Sense! nodes located around the Telit booth with different types of sensor probes, measuring temperature, humidity, luminosity, dust and other parameters. The data is aggregated through a Libelium Meshlium Gateway, running the integrated Telit Cloud Connector software.

Observe a smart factory at work with demos including an automated sorting machine which uses the Telit IoT Factory Solutions.

Monitor and cast votes for favorite coffee preparations at the Illy Coffee lounge in the Telit booth, which is included in the Connected Experience app.

Telit will also unveil a seamless, connected in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) experience with the all new LTE Cat 6 LE940 automotive module. The IVI system will use the Telit module's cellular technology to provide internet connection to an Android based car dashboard display demonstrating a variety of applications trending in the latest car display concepts.

Telit modules are manufactured to some of the industry's highest quality practices including a growing number of automotive and other standards. In the Telit booth, technology manufacturing giant BYD explains how this level of quality is achieved and maintained in such a diverse portfolio of products as Telit's.

"The Connected Experience illustrates how Telit in cooperation with our valued ecosystem partners enables end-to-end IoT solutions that drive business transformation across many markets and industries worldwide," said Jack Indekeu, Telit CMO. "We thank our long-standing business partners BYD, Tech Mahindra, and Tele2 for their generous support to our showcase at MWC."

Conferences

Mobile World Congress, 2017 Global IoT Summit

Industry Service Deployment Experience Sharing Business Case Sharing

Monday, 27 Feb 2017, 16:25 18:05, Hall 8.0 NEXTech Theatre D

Telit IoT Platforms CEO, Fred Yentz to integrate panel of industry leaders and top telecom operators to share experiences and vision for developing IoT services in the areas of Intelligent Transportation, Connected Vehicles, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, and more.

Business Model Innovation

Monday, 27 Feb 2017, 18:05 18:35, Hall 8.0 NEXTech Theatre D

Telit IoT Platforms CEO, Fred Yentz to integrate panel of leading analysts, telecom operators, and vendors discussing business model innovations for IoT services.

GSMA Global Mobile (Glomo) Awards

The Livongo Diabetes Program, in collaboration with Telit, has been named a finalist by the by the prestigious Glomo Awards for Best Mobile Innovation for Health. The mobile solution for diabetes management leverages Telit mobile technology to help power the Livongo blood glucose meter. Winners of this and other categories are selected by a panel of independent judges, typically comprising leading industry and subject matter experts; and will be announced at a ceremony at the Mobile World Congress.

IoT onboarding made easy

At the Telit booth, visitors are invited to register at the welcome desk to sign up for a free Rapid IoT Development Kit, a free trial to the Telit IoT Portal or a free one-hour consultation on how to get their IoT solution to market.

To schedule a meeting with Telit at Mobile World Congress, please register here.

