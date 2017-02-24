Global Retail Automation Market Forecasts 2016-2021: Focus on Business Process Optimization and Availability of Cheaper Automation Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Retail Automation Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Retail Automation Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.85% over the period 2016 to 2021. Retail automation assists retailers to cut down cost and increase efficiency.

Growth in retail industries, enhanced user experience, focus on business process optimization and availability of cheaper automation solutions are some of the factors boosting the market growth.

Americas region accounted for the dominant maximum share of global retail automation market in 2015, followed by Europe Middle east and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period due to high growth in retail sector and fast growing economies.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Outerwall, Datalogic, First Data Corporation, Honeywell, Pricer, Fujitsu, NCR Corporation and Toshiba along with others



