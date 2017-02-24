Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Refining Industry Outlook in Europe to 2021 Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report to their offering.

"Refining Industry Outlook in Europe to 2021 Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" is a comprehensive report on crude oil refining industry in Europe.

The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active and new build (announced, planned and stalled) refineries in the region.

The report also provides refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2021 in the region. The report also provides key country comparisons within the region based on contribution to regional refining capacity. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different countries.

Scope

Updated information relating to all active and planned refineries

Provides historical data from 2011 to 2016, forecast to 2021

Information on refining, FCC, hydrocracking and coking capacities by refinery and country

Provides operator information for all active and planned refineries

Latest developments and contracts related to refineries across different countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Europe Refining Industry

4 Appendix

