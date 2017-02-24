Nasdaq Stockholm will change tick size table for 149 Exchange Traded Notes, effective February 27, 2017. The new tick size table for these instruments will be ETP Table1 (id 223).







Instrument Scope



Please find the instruments changing to tick size table ETP Table1 (id 223) in the attached Excel spread sheet.







Tick size table details:



Table Id: 223



Price levels Tick Size 0.000 - 0.999 0.001 1.00 - 0.01



Implementation schedule



- GCF Production - February 27, 2017



- INET Production - February 27, 2017







Support



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



List of test instruments can be requested from Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations.







Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617110