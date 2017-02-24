Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Ethylene and Methanol Spearhead the Petrochemicals Industry Expansion" report to their offering.

Global petrochemical industry is expected to spend around US$243.1 billion by 2025 for the upcoming projects. The US, Russia and China are the top three countries by capital expenditure for projects by 2025.

Global petrochemicals capacity will experience considerable growth in the next nine years with increase from 1,447.9 mmtpa in 2016 to 1,619.3 mmtpa by 2025. Large capacity additions with more than 700 planned projects are expected to come online primarily in the China, US and Iran in the next nine years. NW Innovation Works Inc, Janus Methanol AG and Petroliam Nasional Berhad are the top three companies by capacity additions expected to come on-stream over the next nine years.

Scope:

Historic and forecast global petrochemical capacity by region

Global petrochemical planned plants details

Capacity share of the major petrochemical producers in the world

Global petrochemical capital expenditure forecast by region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Global Petrochemicals Industry

2.1 Key Highlights

2.2 New Project Announcements

2.3 New Project Cancellations

2.4 Planned Petrochemicals Projects in the World

3 Appendix

