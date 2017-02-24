North America $3.49 Billion Data Center Cooling Market 2016-2021: Large Number of Startups Expected to Bolster the Growth of Data Center Cooling Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Data Center Cooling Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

North America Data Center Cooling Market is estimated to grow from US$2.275 billion in 2015 to US$3.498 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.44% over the forecast period.

Data Center cooling market in North American region is projected to witness the significant growth owing to technological developments and matured IT sector.



Setting up of a large number of startups in the region is also expected to bolster the growth of data center cooling market. Moreover, North America is the home to the biggest software companies in the world such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter.

Thus, huge data traffic in the region need data cooling centers to keep them operational, thereby propelling the growth of North America Data Center Cooling market in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, high operational cost of traditional cooling methods coupled with stringent environmental regulations is forcing companies to replace them with modern and eco-friendly data center cooling solutions.

Key five industry participants profiled as part of this section are IBM, Hitachi, Emerson, Schneider Electric, and Eaton.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghw5q6/north_america

