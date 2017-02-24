US Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes and Linings Market, by Vehicle Type, by Demand Category, by Brake Type, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

United States automobile industry, comprising automakers and component suppliers, accounts for around 3% of the country's GDP. United States has 48 manufacturing facilities of 13 major automobile companies including Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Mitsubishi, etc., located in 39 cities across 14 states. Over the next five years, the country's automotive components market, including the brake pads, shoes & linings segments, is expected to witness growth on the back of anticipated increase in automobile sales as well as expanding vehicle fleet in the US. Federal Mogul and Bosch are the largest players operating in the United States brake pads, shoes & linings market.

According to the TechSci Research report,"United States Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes & Lining Market,By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Brake Type CompetitionForecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", United Sates automotive brake pads, shoes & linings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2016-2021. Changes in braking rules and regulations related to use of copper and other toxic materials in brake pads and shoes in the United States, is expected to influence the country's brake pads, shoes and linings market over the next few years. In 2015, light commercial vehicle segment dominated the country's automotive vehicle market, followed by passenger car segment."United States Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes & Lining Market,By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Brake Type Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"report elaborates following aspects of brake pads, shoes & lining market:

United States Brake Pads, Shoes & Linings Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, Two-Wheelers, OTR), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement), By Brake Type (Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Brake Linings)

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with vehicle manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.United States Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.United States Automotive Brake Pads Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.United States Automotive Brake Shoes Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.United States Automotive Brake Linings Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.United States Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Brake Pads & Shoes Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.United States Passenger Car (PC) Brake Pads & Shoes Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

10. United States Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Brake Pads & Linings Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast(Value & Volume)

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

11. United States Off-The-Road (0TR) Brake Pads & Linings Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

11.2.Market Share & Forecast

12. United States Two Wheeler Brake Pads & Shoes Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.Market Dynamics

13.1.Drivers

13.2.Challenges

14.Trends & Developments

15.Policy & Regulatory Landscape

16.Economic Profile

17.Competitive Landscape

18. Strategic Recommendations

