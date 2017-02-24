High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Worth 4.13 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (Instruments (Systems, Detectors), Consumables (Columns, Filters), and Accessories), Application (Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensics) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, This report studies the global HPLC Market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach 4.13 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.23 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The global HPLC Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis application, the HPLC is segmented into clinical research, diagnostics, forensics, and other applications (including food & environmental analysis and academic research). In 2016, the clinical research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global HPLC Market.

On the basis of product, the HPLC Market is categorized into instruments, consumables, and accessories. The instruments segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global HPLC Market, by product. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, primarily due to the recurring requirement of consumables. The instruments segment is further categorized into systems, detectors, pumps, and fraction collectors.

In 2016, the systems segment is expected to command the largest share and the highest growth of the instruments market. The consumables segment is further categorized into columns, filters, vials, and tubes. The columns segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is further categorized into reverse-phase HPLC columns, normal-phase/hydrophobic interaction HPLC columns, ion exchange HPLC columns, and other columns.

Based on region, the HPLC Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The RoW region comprises Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2016, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the HPLC Market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing funding for R&D, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and the growing food industry in Ontario are propelling the growth of the North American HPLC Market.

The major players in the global HPLC Market are Waters Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). These companies are dominant in the HPLC Market mainly due to their well-established presence in the field of chromatography, presence in over 50 countries, high R&D investments, and strong sales and distribution force. The other players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Gilson, Inc. (U.S.), Phenomenex, Inc. (U.S.), and JASCO, Inc. (U.S.).

