HOLLAND LANDING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Inscape Corporation (TSX: INQ) will release its third quarter results after the close of business on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-800-705-7434 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST.

A taped rebroadcast will be available from March 10, 2017 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on March 17, 2017. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21843586)

Contacts:

Inscape Corporation

Aziz Hirji

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 836-7676, Extension 3351



