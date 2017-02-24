Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Oncology Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report to their offering.

The Global Oncology Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials report provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Oncology deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

Report scope:

Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of oncology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 3,500 oncology deal records

The leading oncology deals by value since 2010

In Global Oncology Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Trends in Oncology dealmaking

3. Financial deal terms for Oncology partnering

4. Leading Oncology deals and dealmakers

5. Oncology contract document directory

6. Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target

