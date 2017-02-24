Top 10 Cloud Technologies 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Top 10 Cloud Technology Market (Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Storage, Cloud Migration, Cloud Orchestration, Integration Platform As-A-Service, Disaster Recovery As-A-Service, Multi Cloud Management, Video-As-A Service, Cloud Analytics, & Wi-Fi-As-A-Service)" report to their offering.

"Increasing demand for low total cost of ownership and increased spending on cloud-based technologies expected to drive the growth of the cloud technologies market during the forecast period"



The market for top 10 cloud technologies is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2016 and 2021. This report covers the major cloud technologies such as hybrid cloud, cloud storage, cloud migration, cloud orchestration, Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS), Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), multi cloud management, Video-as-a-Service (VaaS), cloud analytics, and Wi-Fi-as-a-Service, along with their market trends between 2016 and 2021.



The migration to cloud enables the organizations and businesses to move their computing assets such as applications, databases, infrastructure, platforms, and email on the cloud. It reduces the costs, speeds operations, and recovery, and manages other mission-critical tasks. Cloud migration is no longer a lengthy process and it also enables business continuity while migrating workload from the data center to the virtual environment. The major drivers of cloud migration services include faster deployment; scalability; agility, mobility, and business continuity; and lower total cost of ownership.



VaaS can help organizations handle varying video processing demands with great flexibility and agility while improving customer service. It also presents opportunities for companies that include mitigating the risk of launching new initiatives. Using VaaS, broadcasters can enhance offerings and extract unrealized revenue to make archived video footage available to customers, on demand. The increasing business demand for maximum agility, interoperability, and the rapid need to reduce the overall operational cost will make VaaS market a dominant model in the future.

The VaaS market is a rapidly growing market. The demand for cloud-based video services is gaining major market traction as the enterprises need to establish face-to-face communication with their employees, clients, and customers in order to react to the changing demands and trends in real-time. The main objective of companies for implementing VaaS is to derive operational efficiency by enhancing overall interoperability and by reducing the operational cost and sustain competition. Organizations require core competency in infrastructure and visualization to make data-driven and accurate real-time strategic decisions. It could be achieved by making investments in their IT infrastructure but cloud specific models need to be implemented in order to meet the business requirements over a period of time, so as to evolve as a strategic asset.



"Growing demand for faster deployment and end-to-end visibility driving the growth of the Wi-Fi-as-a-Service market"



Wi-Fi-as-a-Service is a cloud-managed Wi-Fi service delivered to the end-user under a subscription-based pricing model. This service offloads the capital and operational expenses of deploying, securing, updating, backing up, powering, and cooling appliances that would otherwise be the organization's responsibility in a traditional on-premises Wi-Fi model. Wi-Fi-as-a-Service is extremely helpful to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and enterprises with their branch offices in distributed regions, enabling them to access fast, reliable, and secure networking performance without the need to install cabled connectivity.



Moreover, Wi-Fi-as-a-Service offers features such as centralized management and remote troubleshooting with the help of cloud access points, thereby reducing the overall Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and total cost of ownership. Major factors driving the Wi-Fi-as-a-Service market include the ease of management, remote troubleshooting, faster deployment, end-to-end visibility, and low CAPEX and total cost of ownership.



The major players in the market for top 10 cloud technologies include IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), VMware, Inc. (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, U.S.), Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Google, Inc. (California, U.S.), and SAP SE (Wurttemberg, Germany).



