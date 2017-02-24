Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report to their offering.

Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2010 to 2017 provides the full collection of Cardiovascular disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Cardiovascular disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Cardiovascular deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Cardiovascular deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of cardiovascular deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1,000 cardiovascular deal records

The leading cardiovascular deals by value since 2010

In Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Trends in Cardiovascular dealmaking

3. Financial deal terms for Cardiovascular partnering

4. Leading Cardiovascular deals and dealmakers

5. Cardiovascular contract document directory

6. Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target

