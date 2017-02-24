OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Canada and the United States have the most successful economic relationship in the world, supporting millions of middle class jobs on both sides of the border.

The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, and the Honourable Andrew Leslie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Canada-U.S. Relations), are continuing Canada's outreach in Washington, D.C., today and tomorrow, where they will meet with key U.S. officials including state governors.

The Washington meeting between Prime Minister Trudeau and President Trump on February 13, 2017, affirmed Canada's longstanding commitment to close cooperation between our two countries. The National Governors Association Winter Meeting provides another important platform to engage key U.S stakeholders.

Minister Brison will also take this opportunity to meet with Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to discuss regulatory efficiency and cooperation.

During their visit, which includes a luncheon round table hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Minister Brison and Parliamentary Secretary Leslie will discuss the importance of the bilateral relationship, and how to deepen cooperation given that millions of good, well-paying jobs on both sides of the border depend on that relationship.

Quotes

"As we continue to build on Canada's deep relationship with the United States, I look forward to meeting my counterpart, Mr. Mulvaney, and members of the National Governors Association. Our Government is committed to helping businesses thrive, promoting job growth and strengthening Canada's middle class. By collaborating closely on regulatory cooperation, our two countries can reduce the cost of doing business for employers, and the cost of products for consumers, while maintaining high standards when it comes to health, safety and the environment."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

"Canada and the United States enjoy a strong and mutually beneficial economic relationship. I look forward to meeting with several State governors to strengthen our two countries' highly integrated economies and to discuss new opportunities for collaboration."

- The Honourable Andrew Leslie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Canada-U.S. Relations)

Quick Facts

-- The National Governors Association is the bipartisan organization of governors from the United States. Through this association, governors share best practices, speak with a collective voice on national policy and develop innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism. Its members are the governors of the 55 states, territories and commonwealths. -- In 2015, bilateral trade reached CAD$885 billion, representing almost CAD$2.5 billion worth of goods and services crossing the border every day. -- Canada is the largest single export market for the U.S. In 2015, Canada imported CAD$423 billion in goods and services from the U.S. -- Canada buys more from the United States than any other nation, including all members of the European Union combined. -- Nearly nine million U.S. jobs depend on trade and investment with Canada. -- Since 2011, the Canada-U.S. Regulatory Cooperation Council has worked to align independent regulatory systems and remove unnecessary and duplicative requirements and costs between the U.S. and Canada. The Council currently involves 16 Canadian and U.S. departments with health, safety, and environmental protection mandates, largely as they affect production, manufacturing, and bringing goods to market.

