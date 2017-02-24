$31.41 Billion Flavors and Fragrances Market - Forecasts From 2016 to 2021: Focus Towards a Healthier Lifestyle and Increasing Application of Flavors and Fragrances - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flavors and Fragrances Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Flavors and Fragrances market was estimated to be worth $24.939 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of $31.410 billion by 2021.

Flavors and Fragrances have become an integral part of different products with application ranging from food and beverages to household care and toiletries. Rapid urbanization, focus towards a healthier lifestyle and increasing application of flavors and fragrances are some of the major factors driving this market. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in terms of volume and growth followed by Europe Middle East and Africa and Americas region respectively.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Givaudan, Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Symrise and Takasago International Corporation along with several other players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Flavors and Fragrances Market Industry Overview

5. Flavors and Fragrances Market by Type (US$ Billion)

5.1. Flavors

5.2. Fragrance



6. Flavors and Fragrances Market by Raw Materials (US$ Billion)

6.1. Essential Oils

6.2. Aroma Chemicals

6.3. Others



7. Flavors Market by Application (US$ Billion)

7.1. Food

7.2. Beverages

7.3. Confectionary

7.4. Dairy

7.5. Pharmaceutical

7.6. Others



8. Fragrances Market by Application (US$ Billion)

8.1. Dish and Laundry Detergents

8.2. Skin and Hair care Products

8.3. Perfumes

8.4. Household Care

8.5. Others



9. Flavors and Fragrances Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)



10. Competitive Intelligence



11. Company Profiles

- Givaudan

- Firmenich

- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

- Symrise

- Takasago International Corporation

- MANE

- Frutarom Industries Ltd

- Sensient Flavors

- The Robertet Group

- Huabao International Holdings Limited

- BASF SE

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qcdk7z/flavors_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716