LAKEWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- UNEX Manufacturing, Inc., the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking solutions, announces that Vice President of Operations Howard McIlvaine has been named a Provider Pros to Know 2017 from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant issues of today's business climate. McIlvaine was chosen for helping his clients meet the challenges of storage, order picking and fulfillment operations for their growing businesses.

"Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "We commend recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."

"For the manufacturing industry, UNEX customers face challenges with keeping pace with customer demands -- customers of today want to order make-to-order custom items created just for them. They also want their product orders as quickly as possible. No one waits 4-6 weeks anymore. It needs to be days, not weeks," said Brian C. Neuwirth, VP of Marketing and Sales at UNEX Manufacturing. "Howard works diligently to manage the operations of our company and ensures customers get the best quality equipment and services that improve efficiencies, streamline operations and increase bottom line revenues."

To keep pace with customer demands, manufacturing operations require flexible, space-saving, durable and efficient lineside order picking solutions. UNEX provides products that keep assembly lines moving without interruption, errors or injuries. With UNEX solutions, manufacturing operation will achieve the best mix of carton flow, lane and aisle configurations, workstations, return lanes and pick trays, all designed to keep processes and profits flowing.

This year's list of Pros to Know includes individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges -- and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2017 Pros to Know Awards. Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at http://www.sdcexec.com/ for the full list of all the 2017 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track, a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

