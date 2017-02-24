MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a DisruptMining semi-finalist. DST will be showcasing its environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry during the DisruptMining Innovation Expo which will take place on March 5, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (EST) at The Carlu in Toronto.

Goldcorp and Integra Gold have partnered up to sponsor the DisruptMining contest that aims to unveil innovative ways to introduce technologies that may completely transform the mining sector. DisruptMining will provide a once in a lifetime opportunity to present DST's technologies to an audience of mining executives, investors and financiers who collectively manage, invest in and finance exploration and mining entities worth tens of billions of dollars. DisruptMining wants to showcase individuals, groups and companies that are using exponential technology and disruptive concepts to tackle the vast challenges faced by the mining industry, from exploration and discovery to production and automation to financing, marketing and sustainability.

DST has been retained as one of the top concepts and asked to showcase its technology and business at the DisruptMining Expo on Sunday, March 5, 2017 during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The expo will gather mining executives, investors, tech fans and the best entrepreneurs to discuss, evaluate and challenge traditional notions of mining, exploration, financing, investor relations, etc.

To register for the DisruptMining daytime expo click here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/disruptmining-day-expo-tickets-31528270907

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a company controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from ores, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

