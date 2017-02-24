US Mobile Water Treatment Services Market by End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile water treatment systems are water purification systems which are mounted on a vehicle and can be transported to the demand site. In the United States, various industries such as energy & power, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, chemical processing, mining & mineral processing, etc., are dependent on water for multiple applications, such as steam blows, cooling, boiler feed water, etc. Consequently, these industries are prone to heavy losses in production as well as profits due to lack or inadequate supply of water. Mobile water treatment services are capable of providing pure water in fast, reliable and cost-effective manner, which makes them an ideal choice in critical situations. In the US, mobile water treatment services are being increasingly availed for treating surface as well as ground water. Such services are also being extensively used during natural disasters for providing safe potable and non-potable drinking water.

According to"US Mobile Water Treatment Services Market By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021", the United States mobile water treatment services market is forecast to cross US$ 550 million by 2021. In 2015, energy & power sector dominated the US mobile water treatment services market, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. Huge demand for mobile water treatment services emanates from power plants during the set-up of a new plant, repair due to plant ageing, planned or emergency outages, augmentation of existing water plants, etc. Region-wise, South-East region of the US generated huge demand for mobile water treatment services in 2015, followed by Mid-West, North East and West & South West regions. GE Water & Process Technologies is the largest player in the country's mobile water treatment services market, followed by Evoqua Water Technologies and Veolia North America."US Mobile Water Treatment Services MarketBy End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" discusses the following aspects ofmobile water treatment services market in the US:

United States Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By End User (Energy & Power; Oil & Gas; Pharmaceutical; Pulp & Paper; Chemical Processing; Mining & Mineral Processing; & Others)

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews mobile water treatment services providers and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.United States Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.United States Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Segmental Analysis

5.1.United States Energy & Power Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Outlook

5.2.United States Oil & Gas Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Outlook

5.3.United States Pharmaceutical Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Outlook

5.4.United States Pulp & Paper Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Outlook

5.5.United StatesChemical Processing Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Outlook

5.6.United StatesMining & Mineral Processing Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Outlook

6.Market Dynamics

6.1.Drivers

6.2.Challenges

7.Market Trends & Developments

8.Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9.United States Economic Profile

10.Competitive Landscape

11.Strategic Recommendations

