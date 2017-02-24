MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced that ESPACE GO will receive $2,929,571 in funding for renovations.

This support, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the organization to make major building repairs and upgrade its production spaces.

Quotes

"From the beginning, ESPACE GO has stood out for its innovation and for its drive to keep pushing its discipline to new heights, as well as for the emphasis it places on the contributions of women. The Government of Canada is proud to help this great creative organization acquire modern facilities and equipment that will allow its artists to create freely in a spirit of collaboration."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Through a combination of technology and artistry, the creative centre that ESPACE GO aims to be-where we hope to see artists from a wide range of theatrical disciplines-will be equipped with new production spaces that promote partnerships and the sharing of knowledge and resources."

- Ginette Noiseux, General Manager and Artistic Director of ESPACE GO

Quick Facts

-- ESPACE GO, a creation and performance venue, aims to develop new forms of contemporary theatrical creation with a particular focus on women's contributions. It has been in its current location on Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal since it was built in 1995. -- In addition to putting on three productions per season, ESPACE GO is a dynamic venue where different companies can present their theatrical works or other performance art. -- The upcoming renovations will include major building repairs, upgrades to production spaces and improvements to audience reception areas. -- The building's layout will also be reconfigured to accommodate a new company in residence, UBU compagnie de creation.

