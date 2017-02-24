As from February 28, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by MaxFast Properties AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: MAXF BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009581028 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 133702 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities/227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.