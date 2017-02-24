Technavio's latest report on the global military body-worn camera marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global military body-worn camera market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on end-user (defense sector and homeland security sector) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

A military body-worn camera is a device used to capture pictures and record videos during various operations undertaken by the military and law enforcement officers. The homeland security segment is the leading end-user segment of the market, driven by the need to reduce crime and raise conviction rates.

The top three emerging trends driving the global military body-worn camera market according to Technavio aerospace and defense research analysts are:

Camera integrated into eyewear

Cameras with multiple data sharing and storing facilities

In charged law enforcement situations, officials may not have enough time to ensure that the body-worn camera is running. This can result in loss of crucial evidence and related data, which has given rise to the cameras equipped with the auto-record feature.

"This auto-recording feature lets the official have complete focus on the situation at hand. These systems also come equipped with a common connected trigger, which will activate the cameras of all the officials within a set radius," says Moutushi Saha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for defense research.

Google recently introduced its new product CopTrax Smart Glasses, which is capable of recording both audio and video from a wearer's perspective, following the head and eye movement. The camera can be activated via a voice command, by touch, or automatically when an officer signals the light bar inside a police car. It has multiple battery options, which can last up to 24 hours and can also upload the footage to the cloud or in the small flash drive on the device. The emergence of such innovative and cutting-edge devices will fuel the demand for body-worn cameras in the market.

Cameras with multiple data sharing and storing facilities

"HD cameras with cloud storage facilities are in high demand to ensure that crucial evidence is intact, and is accessible from any smartphone even in cases where the camera is lost or damaged crucial data is conserved. Companies like TaserWatchGuard Video, and Google have developed body-worn camera devices with these features," says Moutushi.

Taser's AXON Flex camera can be mounted on multiple platforms such as glass, uniform, and helmet; can secure the data, facilitate an immediate transfer, and make efficient use of the available memory space. These cameras will witness increasing adoption over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market.

