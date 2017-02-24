Global $4.42 Billion Biolubricants Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biolubricants Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Biolubricants Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.42 billion by 2025..

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing applications of biolubricants, rising demand for eco-friendly lubricants, rising r&d efforts to explore opportunities and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Type of Sources the market is categorized into edible & non-edible oils, animal fats, vegetable oils and other sources.

Based on End User the market is segmented into oil & gas, industrial, construction, consumer automobile, marine industry and commercial transport.

As per Application the market is segmented into industrial lubricant, metal working, automotive, hydraulic fluids, oilfield, metalworking fluids, greases, gear oils, two-cycle engine oils, mold release agents, chainsaw oils and other applications.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Applications of Biolubricants

3.1.2 Rising demand for Eco-Friendly Lubricants

3.1.3 Rising R&D Efforts to Explore Opportunities

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Biolubricants Market, By Source

4.1 Edible and Non-edible oils

4.1.1 Edible and Non-edible oils Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Animal Fats

4.2.1 Animal Fats Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Vegetable Oils

4.3.1 Vegetable Oils Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4 Other Sources

4.4.1 Other Sources Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5 Biolubricants Market, By End User

5.1 Oil & Gas

5.1.1 Oil & Gas Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Industrial

5.2.1 Industrial Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Construction

5.3.1 Construction Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Consumer Automobile

5.4.1 Consumer Automobile CMarket Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.5 Marine Industry

5.5.1 Marine Industry Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.6 Commercial Transport

5.6.1 Commercial Transport Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Biolubricants Market, By Application

6.1 Industrial Lubricant

6.1.1 Industrial Lubricant Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Metal Working

6.2.1 Metal Working Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.3 Automotive

6.3.1 Automotive Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.4 Hydraulic Fluids

6.4.1 Hydraulic Fluids Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.5 Oilfield

6.5.1 Oilfield Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.6 Metalworking Fluids

6.6.1 Metalworking Fluids Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.7 Greases

6.7.1 Greases Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.8 Gear Oils

6.8.1 Gear Oils Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.9 Two-Cycle Engine Oils

6.9.1 Two-Cycle Engine Oils Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.10 Mold Release Agents

6.10.1 Mold Release Agents Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.11 Chainsaw Oils

6.11.1 Chainsaw Oils Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.12 Other Applications

6.12.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Biolubricants Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies



- Vickers Oil

- Royal Dutch Shell PLC

- Renewable Lubricants

- Polnox Corporation

- Mint Biofuels

- Magna Group

- Klüber Lubrication München Se & Co. Kg

- Kajo Chemie

- Igol Lubricants

- Bionol Lubricants

- Balmer Lawrie

- Altranex Corporation

- Albemarle Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l2ghcf/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716