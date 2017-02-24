Global $2.9 Billion Empty Capsules Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025: Increasing Demand for Empty Capsules in Nutraceutical Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Empty Capsules Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Empty Capsules Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $2.9 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for empty capsules in nutraceutical industry, increasing investments in research & development, and recent technological developments of empty capsules.

Based on product type the market is categorized into non-gelatin capsules, gelatin capsules. Further, non-gelatin capsules are classified into pullulan and starch material, hydroxy propyl methy cellulose (hpmc). gelatin capsules are divided into bone meal, pig meat gelatin, bovine derived, and other gelatin capsules.

On basis of therapeutic application the market is segmented by antianemic preparations (hematenic preparations), cough and cold preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements, antacid and antiflatulent preparations, and other therapeutic applications.

Depending on the end user the market is segmented by research laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and nutraceutical industry.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for empty capsules in nutraceutical industry

3.1.2 Increasing investments in research & development

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of empty capsules

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Empty Capsules Market, By Product

4.1 Non-Gelatin Capsules

4.1.1 Non-Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 Pullulan and Starch Material

4.1.1.1.1 Pullulan and Starch Material Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.2 Hydroxy Propyl Methy Cellulose (HPMC)

4.1.1.2.1 Hydroxy Propyl Methy Cellulose (HPMC) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Gelatin Capsules

4.2.1 Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Bone Meal

4.2.1.1.1 Bone Meal Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Pig Meat Gelatin

4.2.1.2.1 Pig Meat Gelatin Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Bovine Derived

4.2.1.3.1 Bovine Derived Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.4 Other Gelatin Capsules

4.2.1.4.1 Other Gelatin Capsules Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5 Empty Capsules Market, By Therapeutic Application

5.1 Antianemic Preparations (Hematenic Preparations)

5.1.1 Antianemic Preparations (Hematenic Preparations) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Cough and Cold Preparations

5.2.1 Cough and Cold Preparations Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

5.3.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

5.4.1 Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.5 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

5.5.1 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.6 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

5.6.1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.7 Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations

5.7.1 Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.8 Other Therapeutic Applications

5.8.1 Other Therapeutic Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Empty Capsules Market, By End User

6.1 Research Laboratories

6.1.1 Research Laboratories Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

6.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.3 Cosmetics Industry

6.3.1 Cosmetics Industry Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.4 Nutraceutical Industry

6.4.1 Nutraceutical Industry Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Empty Capsules Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

- Acg Worldwide

- Roxlor, LLC

- JC biological technologies.

- Suheung Co Ltd.

- Qualicaps

- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd

- Capscanada Corporation

- Sunil Healthcare Limited

- Capsugel

- Medi-Caps Ltd.

- Patheon Ltd

- Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

- Bright Pharmacaps Inc.

