

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has called the North American Free Trade Agreement the 'worst trade deal in history,' but a new Gallup poll found that Americans are split on whether the deal has been good or bad for the U.S.



The poll found that 48 percent of Americans think NAFTA has been good for the U.S., while 46 percent think it has been bad for the country.



Gallup noted there is now a large partisan divide on the issue of NAFTA after previous polls showed essentially no gap in Republicans' and Democrats' views.



Just 22 percent of Republicans said NAFTA is good for the U.S. in the latest poll, down from 40 percent in 2004 and 46 percent in 2000.



Meanwhile, 67 percent of Democrats now say NAFTA has been good for the country, up from 39 percent in 2004 and 49 percent in 2000.



Support for NAFTA among independents has also climbed to 53 percent from 37 percent in 2004, making Republicans the only party group with which the deal does not have majority support.



'At this point, Americans are divided along predictable partisan lines over NAFTA, though the partisan divide is a recent development,' said Gallup Managing Editor Art Swift.



'If NAFTA survives -- albeit with Trump's stamp on it -- it is likely that Republican support for the pact will increase,' he added. 'It will be more interesting to see whether Democratic and independent support for NAFTA will decline.'



The Gallup poll of 1,035 adults was conducted February 1st through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX