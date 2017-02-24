PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint security by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from ITOCHU Technology Ventures in Japan. In addition, the company has entered a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation. Together the investment and distribution will help speed the company's go to market plans, bringing the SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform to enterprises, service providers, and government organizations in Japan.

"We are pleased to welcome ITOCHU Technology Ventures as a new strategic partner. Their expertise will help us to gain solid traction with a broader customer base in Japan," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "We recognize that building and maintaining strong relationships with global partners will be integral in our continued efforts to bring SentinelOne's next-generation endpoint protection solution to more enterprises, service providers and government organizations around the globe."

"ITOCHU Technology Ventures is proud to join as a strategic investor of SentinelOne, a true industry leader and visionary in the next-generation endpoint protection market. SentinelOne's innovative endpoint security approach leverages modern technology including machine learning, behavior-based analysis and automation, and far surpasses the capabilities of legacy antivirus technology," said Shinzo Nakano, president and CEO of ITOCHU Technology Ventures. "We look forward to working with them to accelerate SentinelOne's global expansion to help protect global enterprises."

ITOCHU Technology Ventures, based in Tokyo, is the venture capital arm of ITOCHU Corporation. ITOCHU Corporation is one of the world's largest trading conglomerates with offices in over 80 countries and operations that cover a broad spectrum of industries. ITOCHU Technology Ventures' mission is to invest and help build leading information technology companies by leveraging a vast array of resources both domestically and internationally throughout ITOCHU and its group companies. ITOCHU Technology Ventures has a proven track record of funding information technology companies with successes globally including Aruba Networks, Box, 41st Parameters, etc.

"ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation has built a respected reputation amongst enterprises in Japan and we look forward to working with them to help customers to displace aging antivirus and other endpoint offerings that are incapable of securing their organizations from today's sophisticated attacks," said Weingarten.

"ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation offers the top level of cyber security services to Japanese large enterprises," said Nagaki Fujioka, executive officer for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation. "Leveraging SentinelOne's next-generation endpoint protection technology will enable us to provide a strong, competitive solution for endpoint security and help our customers gain their advantages of the highest levels of security capabilities, including detection, protection, response, recovery and visibility."

SentinelOne recently opened a new office in Tokyo to offer pre- and post-sales support to new customers in the region. The new office will be led by new country manager Jonathan Epstein who joins SentinelOne from Credorax. Epstein has more than 25 years in proven leadership positions in Japan for several leading technology companies, including PayPal, AIG and NASDAQ Japan.

The company recently launched a major new enhancement to its machine-learning capabilities with its Deep File Inspection (DFI) engine. The DFI engine identifies and prevents the execution of advanced threats and performs powerful, on-access static analysis to uncover and block file-based malware prior to execution and without any dependence on signatures. The DFI engine makes the SentinelOne EPP the only next-generation endpoint protection offering to seamlessly pair advanced static prevention with dynamic behavior-based detection within a single platform.

This news follows a series of recent momentous distinctions for SentinelOne:

Just last week the company revealed it had received the coveted "Recommended" rating for Advanced Endpoint Protection solutions from NSS Labs. The SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) scored 100% in protection against malware and exploits in six of seven tested categories. SentinelOne was recommended for its combined total cost of ownership and security effectiveness in the first public test of its kind. This rating reinforces SentinelOne's innovation and leadership in the next-generation endpoint protection market.

Earlier this month SentinelOne announced it had been placed furthest for "completeness of vision" in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. This was the second straight year that SentinelOne has been named a Visionary in the Gartner report.

In January, SentinelOne also announced it had secured an additional $70 million (USD) in series C funding led by Redpoint Ventures, bringing total funding to date to more than $110 million. The company plans to use this influx of funding to aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts to drive more than 400% global sales growth in 2017, while continuing to maintain a strong investment in its research and development initiatives towards its next-generation endpoint protection platform.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and the Israel Defense Forces. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.

