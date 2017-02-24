Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase in own shares 24-Feb-2017 / 16:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *SThree plc * Purchase of own shares SThree plc ('SThree' or the 'Company') announces that on 24 February 2017, it purchased for treasury 7,620 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 314.8481p per share. The highest price paid was 315p and lowest price paid was 313.25p. This represents 0.0058 percent of the issued share capital of the Company. In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following this purchase, there are 1,533,558 shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,724,965 ordinary shares of 1p each. Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SThree under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Hanisha Hands-Patel Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 3882 End of Announcement EQS News Service 547601 24-Feb-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2017 11:50 ET (16:50 GMT)