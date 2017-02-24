

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session in negative territory, adding to the losses of the previous session. However, the markets did manage to pare their losses in late trade. A slew of disappointing corporate earnings reports weighed on investor sentiment at the end of the trading week. Concerns over the upcoming French election also soured the mood among investors.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.69 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.90 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.53 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.20 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.94 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.38 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.51 percent.



In Frankfurt, BASF lost 2.88 percent. The company issued a cautious outlook for 2017 after reporting a rise in fourth-quarter profit adjusted for one-off items.



Nordex plunged 19.01 percent after the wind turbines maker lowered its 2017 revenue forecast, citing sluggish business conditions in certain core markets.



Rhoen-Klinikum sank 6.11 percent. The hospital operator said it expects only modest organic growth and revenues of between 1.20 billion euros and 1.23 billion euros for the current financial year 2017.



In Paris, Vivendi tumbled 3.94 percent. After a tough year in 2016, the French media and music firm said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017.



Building materials firm Saint-Gobain weakened by 1.99 percent after posting muted growth in full year net income on lower revenue.



Safran slid 0.74 percent. The company rejected criticism by a U.K. hedge fund over a proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac Aerospace, saying the proposed deal is financially sound and consistent with its plans to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier.



In London, Standard Chartered dropped 2.73 percent after its annual profit missed analyst estimates.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group fell 4.49 percent as it posted a £7bn annual loss, hit by misconduct charges and restructuring costs.



Standard Life decreased 1.52 percent despite hiking 2016 dividend on the back of strong earnings.



International Consolidated Airlines Group rose 4.46 percent. The multinational airline holding company announced a share buyback after posting 2016 operating profits in-line with forecasts.



William Hill increased 2.52 percent. The bookmaker expects a stronger performance in 2017 after posting a 10 percent fall in its annual adjusted operating profit.



Saipem sank 6.80 percent in Milan after the oil services group warned of a tough year ahead.



French consumer sentiment remained stable in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. In February, the consumer confidence index held steady at 100, its long-term average. The reading came in line with expectations.



Italy's business confidence reached its highest level in more than a year in February, while consumer sentiment weakened to a five-month low, survey results from Istat showed Friday.



The composite business confidence index improved to 104.0 in February from 103.3 a month ago. The score reached its highest level since December 2015, when it was 105.6.



Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index dropped to a 5-month low of 106.6 in February from 108.6 in January.



This was the lowest score since September, when the reading was 106.3. Economists had forecast a score of 108.8 for February.



UK mortgage approvals increased to a one-year high in January, the British Bankers' Association said Friday. The number of mortgage approvals rose to 44,657 in January from 43,581 in the prior month. This was the highest since January 2016, when approvals totaled 45,794.



After reporting a steep drop in U.S. new home sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing that new home sales rebounded in the month of January. The report said new home sales climbed by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 555,000 in January after slumping by 7.0 percent to a revised 535,000 in December.



However, economists had expected new home sales to jump by 7.5 percent to 576,000 from the 536,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. pulled back by less than initially estimated in the month of February, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for February was upwardly revised to 96.3 from a preliminary reading of 95.7. Economists had expected the index to be upwardly revised to 96.0.



