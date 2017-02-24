LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: ACST)(TSX VENTURE: ACST), today announced the grant of an aggregate of 100,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan for two new independent directors who joined Acasti's Board of Directors at the last Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held in July 2016. Each option will vest over a period of 30 months and will entitle its holder to purchase one common share of Acasti at a price of CDN $1.65, until February 24, 2027.

Acasti also confirms the grant of 60,000 fully-vested bonus shares under the Corporation's Equity Incentive Plan and an aggregate of 365,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan to some senior executives and key employees who recently joined the Corporation. Each option will vest over a period of 36 months and will entitle its holder to purchase one common share of Acasti at a price of CDN $1.65, until February 24, 2027.

The incentive stock awards were granted to attract and retain key members of Acasti's board and management team as the Corporation prepares to advance CaPre®, its krill-based omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia into a Phase 3 clinical trial.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a potentially best-in-class cardiovascular drug, CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The Corporation's strategy is to initially develop and commercialize CaPre for the 3 to 4 million patients in the U.S. with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Since its founding in 2008, Acasti Pharma has focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the major blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk. For more information, visit www.acastipharma.com.

