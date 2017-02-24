SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - SDX, San Diego's premier media, marketing and technology organization for brands, agencies, publishers and startups, is excited to announce new changes to its 13 th Annual Interactive Day San Diego (IDSD), which will take place on May 12, 2017 in downtown San Diego.

This year's event will feature over 30 leading voices from the world's top brands including Google, Facebook, Virgin Galactic, Zappos, GoDaddy, Hostess, CBS Interactive, Intel, Microsoft, MasterChef, Adobe, Caesars Entertainment, Tuft & Needle, Moz, Fender, Qualcomm, Crispin Porter, Chiat Day, Wieden & Kennedy and more. According to i.d.e.a. co-founder and Interactive Day co-chair Ryan Berman, "We're pleased to bring a high caliber lineup of speakers to San Diego for our community to learn from and be inspired by. Our goal is to be the leading event of our kind on the west coast."

The biggest change for 2017 will be the move to a campus-style event unfolding across beautiful downtown San Diego. Keynotes will take place at the historic Balboa Theatre while some of the region's top agencies will host sessions, including Mindgruve, Red Door Interactive, Underground Elephant and more.

Greg Gibson, CCO at Grizzly and co-chair of IDSD, says of the new format, "We saw an opportunity to showcase San Diego's commitment to creativity. SDX brings the marketing and advertising community together around creativity and innovation, and this conference represents that unique convergence."

"Interactive Day San Diego" is known to not only deliver the newest industry trends and best techniques from the top marketing and tech leaders in the field, but also a great opportunity to mingle with many of the region's smartest and innovative strategists, story-tellers and social media mavens.

Tickets are available at interactiveday.com or by calling SDX directly at 619.255.2281.

Founded in 1911, SDX is one of San Diego's oldest business associations. It is committed to advancing the marketing & advertising community by creating an environment that allows agencies, brands, publishers, and entrepreneurs to connect with what's next in the industry.

