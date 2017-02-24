Global Automotive Sensors Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025: Emerging Technologies like Combo Sensors and Wafer-Level Packaging Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Sensors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Automotive Sensors Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $48.3 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the trends that the market is experiencing include need for fuel efficient and reduction for carbon footprint, growing adoption of automotive cruise control systems, developing fully autonomous and semi autonomous automobiles and emerging technologies like combo sensors and wafer-level packaging technologies.



Depending on application, market is divided into Chassis, Body Electronics, Exhaust, Powertrain, Safety and Control, Telematics, Vehicle Lighting Control and Ignition Control Applications and Other Applications.



Based on sensor type the market is categorized into Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Nox Sensor, Oxygen Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Position Sensors, Level Sensor, Torque Sensor and Other Sensors. Inertial Sensors segment is subdivided into Gyroscopes and Accelerometers. The Image Sensors segment is further broken down into Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) and Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS). Other Sensors segment is diverged into Particulate Matter Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Radar Sensors, Rain Sensors, Relative Humidity Sensors and Ultrasonic Sensors.



Based on working principle market is segmented into Inductive, Magnetic, Capacitive, Piezoelectric and Optical.



On the basis of technology, market is categorised into Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), Non-Electro Mechanical Systems (Non-MEMS), Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS) and Hall Effect Technology. The Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) technology is subdivided into Fuel Injector Pressure Sensor, Airbag Sensor, Roll over Detection Sensor, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) sensor and Throttle position sensor. Non-Electro-Mechanical Systems (Non-MEMS) segment is also broken further into Magnetic Sensor, Battery sensor and Optical Sensor.



By vehicle type the market is bifurcated into Cars, Buses, Two-wheelers and Trucks. The cars segment is further divided into Coupes, Hatchback Cars, Sedan Cars, SUV and Wagons. Trucks segment is sub divided into Light-duty truck, Light light-duty truck, Heavy-duty vehicle and Heavy light-duty truck.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Need for fuel efficient and reduction for carbon footprint

3.1.2 Growing adoption of automotive cruise control systems

3.1.3 Developing fully autonomous and semi autonomous automobiles

3.1.4 Emerging technologies like combo sensors and wafer-level packaging technologies

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Sensors Market, By Application

4.1 Chassis

4.1.1 Chassis Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Body Electronics

4.2.1 Body Electronics Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Exhaust

4.3.1 Exhaust Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4 Powertrain

4.4.1 Powertrain Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.5 Safety and Control

4.5.1 Safety and Control Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.6 Telematics

4.6.1 Telematics Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7 Vehicle Lighting Control

4.7.1 Vehicle Lighting Control Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.8 Ignition Control Applications

4.8.1 Ignition Control Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.9 Other Applications

4.9.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5 Automotive Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

5.1 Inertial Sensors

5.1.1 Inertial Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.1 Gyroscopes

5.1.1.1.1 Gyroscopes Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.2 Accelerometers

5.1.1.2.1 Accelerometers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Image Sensors

5.2.1 Image Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.1 Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

5.2.1.1.1 Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.2 Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

5.2.1.2.1 Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Nox Sensor

5.3.1 Nox Sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Oxygen Sensors

5.4.1 Oxygen Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.5 Pressure Sensors

5.5.1 Pressure Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.6 Temperature Sensors

5.6.1 Temperature Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.7 Position Sensors

5.7.1 Position Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.8 Level Sensor

5.8.1 Level Sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.9 Torque Sensor

5.9.1 Torque Sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.10 Other Sensors

5.10.1 Other Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.10.1.1 Particulate Matter Sensors

5.10.1.1.1 Particulate Matter Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.10.1.2 Proximity Sensors

5.10.1.2.1 Proximity Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.10.1.3 Radar Sensors

5.10.1.3.1 Radar Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.10.1.4 Rain Sensors

5.10.1.4.1 Rain Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.10.1.5 Relative Humidity Sensors

5.10.1.5.1 Relative Humidity Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.10.1.6 Ultrasonic Sensors

5.10.1.6.1 Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



6 Automotive Sensors Market, By Working Principle

6.1 Inductive

6.1.1 Inductive Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Magnetic

6.2.1 Magnetic Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.3 Capacitive

6.3.1 Capacitive Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.4 Piezoelectric

6.4.1 Piezoelectric Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.5 Optical

6.5.1 Optical Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



7 Automotive Sensors Market, By Technology

7.1 Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

7.1.1 Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 Fuel Injector Pressure Sensor

7.1.1.1.1 Fuel Injector Pressure Sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.2 Airbag Sensor

7.1.1.2.1 Airbag Sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.3 Roll Over Detection Sensor

7.1.1.3.1 Roll Over Detection Sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.4 Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) sensor

7.1.1.4.1 Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.5 Throttle position sensor

7.1.1.5.1 Throttle position sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.2 Non-Electro-Mechanical Systems (Non-MEMS)

7.2.1 Non-Electro-Mechanical Systems (Non-MEMS) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Magnetic Sensor

7.2.1.1.1 Magnetic Sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.2 Battery sensor

7.2.1.2.1 Battery sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.3 Optical Sensor

7.2.1.3.1 Optical Sensor Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3 Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS)

7.3.1 Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4 Hall Effect Technology

7.4.1 Hall Effect Technology Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



8 Automotive Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Cars

8.1.1 Cars Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.1 Coupes

8.1.1.1.1 Coupes Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.2 Hatchback Cars

8.1.1.2.1 Hatchback Cars Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.3 Sedan Cars

8.1.1.3.1 Sedan Cars Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.4 SUV

8.1.1.4.1 SUV Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.5 Wagons

8.1.1.5.1 Wagons Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.2 Buses

8.2.1 Buses Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.3 Two-wheelers

8.3.1 Two-wheelers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.4 Trucks

8.4.1 Trucks Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.4.1.1 Light-duty truck

8.4.1.1.1 Trucks Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.4.1.2 Light light-duty truck

8.4.1.2.1 Trucks Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.4.1.3 Heavy-duty vehicle

8.4.1.3.1 Trucks Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.4.1.4 Heavy light-duty truck

8.4.1.4.1 Trucks Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



9 Automotive Sensors Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies



- Allegro Microsystems Inc

- American Sensor Technologies Inc.

- Analog Devices Inc.

- Bosch Sensortec Gmbh

- China Automotive Systems Inc.

- Continental Ag

- Corrsys-Datron Sensorsysteme Gmbh

- Delphi Corp

- Freescale Semiconductor Inc

- Hitachi Automotive Systems

- Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg

- Motion Sensors Inc

- Novotechnik U.S. Inc

- Nxp Semiconductors

- Omron Corp

- Raltron Electronics Corp

- Sensonar Technologies As

- The Shanghai Nicera Sensor Co. Ltd

- Trw Automotive Holdings Corp

- Visteon Corp

- Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co

- Xensor Corp

- OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Gmbh

- Hamamatsu Photonics KK

- Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems



