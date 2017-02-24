Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal professional skincare marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 40 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global professional skincare market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global professional skincare market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on product (anti-aging, pigmentation, sun protection, dehydration, acne-control, and anti-cellulite products), on distribution channel (salons and spas, medical care centers and institutes, and specialty stores), and geography (APAC, the Americas, EMEA, and ROW).

"The global professional skincare market size is projected to cross USD 15 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The growing demand from the health and wellness industry and premium skincare products is driving the growth of the market," says Poonam Saini, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for cosmetics and toiletry research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The professional skincare market in developed countries is at a relatively mature stage, while the developing economies from APAC provide ample scope for manufacturers to explore the potential markets. The markets in fast-growing countries, such as China and India, present an attractive growth opportunity for new and existing players. Serums targeted at blemish and skin tone correction, and with skin whitening properties are witnessing healthy adoption rates in APAC markets, as opposed to professional anti-aging skincare products in western countries like the US.

Top five vendors in the global professional skincare market

Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf offers personal care products, which include skin and body care products. The company also provides self-adhesive products and system solutions to various industries, craft businesses, and consumers. It operates as a subsidiary of maxingvest.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal offers various professional skincare products, including Youth Code (dark spot correcting and illuminating day cream with SPF 30), Hydrafresh (moisturizer for normal to oily skin with SPF 15), Age Perfect (hydra-nutrition advanced skin repair daily serum), Collagen Moisture Filler Day/Night Cream, and RevitaLift (clinical repair day/night cream). The company's Vichy range of skincare products continues to expand, underpinned by the growth of its popular franchises, particularly Liftactiv Supreme and Neovadiol.

P&G

P&G offers consumer products through high-frequency stores, grocery stores, e-commerce platforms, membership club stores, department stores, drugstores, and mass merchandisers. Some professional skincare brands offered by the company include Olay and SK-II.

Shiseido

Shiseido offers cosmetics, accessories for cosmetic products, and toiletries worldwide. It also offers healthcare products and over-the-counter drugs. The company offers skincare products through ANNESSA, AQUA LABEL, bareMinerals, INTEGRATE, and Shiseido.

Unilever

Unilever operates in the food and beverage, household cleaning, and personal care product markets. The company offers professional skincare products through some of its global and regional brands. The company's product offerings in the market include Aviance, Citra, Murad, Lakmé, Vaseline, and Neutral.

